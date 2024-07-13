NBA Rumors: Breaking down 7 best and 5 worst moves after a chaotic free agency period
Philadelphia 76ers sign Caleb Martin - Best move
Even after making the big move for Paul George, the Philadelphia 76ers have operated well to fill out the rest of the roster. One of the better moves that the Sixers made after acquiring PG in free agency is signing Caleb Martin away from the Miami Heat. Not only did the Sixers hurt the Heat's depth with such a move but they also added one of the most underrated and versatile role players in the league. Martin will give the Sixers flexibility to play in the frontcourt as a small-ball power forward or even on the wing.
As a player with plenty of playoff experience, Martin should be a great addition to a Sixers team that needed to add some toughness to their talented roster. Even though Martin doesn't put up huge numbers on a night-to-night basis, he's still a threat to go off on any night. And that's exactly the type of supporting players that a championship contender needs.
The Sixers have done an amazing job this offseason in building around Joel Embiid. They should be a contender this season.