NBA Rumors: Breaking down 7 best and 5 worst moves after a chaotic free agency period
Jonas Valanciunas signs with Washington Wizards- Worst move
I don't like to view myself as unfair or bias by any means. That said, I do give credit when it's due and then must call out when it's needed. For the Washington Wizards, they've been so hit-and-miss this offseason thus far. But when it comes to signing Jonas Valanciunas, I simply don't understand this move at all. A team that is still in the very early stages of a rebuild has no business signing a 32-year-old center. I don't even blame Valanciunas for taking the money, but this is a move that makes little sense for the Wizards.
The only way this works out is if Valanciunas has a career year and then Washington can flip him at the NBA Trade Deadline or during the offseason for a future first-round pick. If that doesn't happen, it's hard to see the upside with this move for Washington.
The Wizards have made some good moves this summer. They excelled at the NBA Draft and took a great gamble by signing Saddiq Bey. When it comes to the move for Valanciunas, I simply don't see the point of it.