NBA Rumors: Breaking down 7 best and 5 worst moves after a chaotic free agency period
Detroit Pistons sign Tobias Harris - Worst move
In what ended up being one of the most surprising moves of the NBA offseason, the Detroit Pistons signed Tobias Harris - in 2024 - to a two-year, $52 million deal. Call it a salary-filling signing for the Pistons or whatever you want, this is a bad move all around. I suppose you can't fault Harris for taking the money that the Pistons were throwing in his direction but this is going to be a hard sell to the fan base. Even though at 32 years old, Harris could be a productive player in the league, I simply don't see it.
Even in a best-case scenario outcome, Harris still isn't a player that's going to raise Detroit's ceiling all that much. And that's one of the bigger reasons why I can't overlook this move as one of the worst signings of the offseason. The Pistons entered the summer with the opportunity to pivot, and they decided to throw money away instead.
I'm hoping the Pistons' young core is able to make a big jump in their development this season because if not, jobs may be lost because of what transpired this offseason.