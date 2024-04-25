NBA Rumors: Bucks could be without another key player in Game 3 vs. Indiana Pacers?
The Milwaukee Bucks could be without another key player heading into a crucial Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers.
NBA Rumors: As their first-round NBA Playoff series shifts to Indiana, the Milwaukee Bucks could be without another key contributor.
Even if the Milwaukee Bucks had successfully defended their homecourt and won the first two games of their first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers in Milwaukee, this is still a team that was going to have their work cut out for them as the series shifts to Indiana for Games 3 and 4. With the expectation that Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely going to miss both games in Indiana, the margin for error for the Bucks was already going to be razor-thin.
Add in that according to a recent report, there's a chance that the Bucks could be without another key player for Game 3, and this series could be on the verge of turning on its head. According to this report, there's a chance that Khris Middleton could miss Game 3 against the Pacers.
Middleton officially didn't practice Thursday and his status for Game 3 is considered "uncertain." In the words of Bucks head coach Doc Rivers, he "don't know" if Middleton will be able to play.
Middleton originally injured his ankle early on in Game 2 but managed to finish the game. It's tough to say if the injury got worse after the game or if this is just a precautionary measure to get Middleton all the rest he can get, but there's no question that this is a far-from-ideal scenario for the Bucks heading into a pivotal Game 3.
With the series tied at one game apiece, and with Giannis still sidelined with his injury, the Bucks are not in a great position. If Middleton misses the game, they're going to lean on Damian Lillard more than they've ever so far this season. Without the guarantee that Giannis will be back before the end of the series, the odds of the Bucks winning this series get that much longer. Even more so if Middleton is going to miss time.
It's one thing to expect the Bucks to beat the Pacers without Giannis for a few games. However, it's an entirely different ask for the Bucks to not only beat the Pacers without Giannis (perhaps for the entirety of the series) but also with Middleton possibly missing a game or two. The Bucks are in a tough spot. But I suppose that's why they made the offseason move for Lillard.