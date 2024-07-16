NBA Rumors: Bucks could get steal of free agency by acquiring Gary Trent Jr.
NBA Rumors: Gary Trent Jr. could be a season-altering acquisition for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Despite the early reports that they could look to retool their roster this summer, the Milwaukee Bucks have been relatively quiet to begin the offseason. Whether or not that will continue to be the case remains to be seen. And it's understandable that while they may have the intention of upgrading their roster, it's clearly going to be difficult for the Bucks to pull it off.
With the money that they have tied up in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Damian Lillard, and Brook Lopez, the Bucks have had little to no flexibility to make a significant move. However, that could change soon. With the curiously dry market for Gary Trent Jr., as he remains a free agent, this is around the time when a team like the Bucks could come around to perform the steal of the summer.
It's already been reported that the Bucks have an interest in Trent. How they could pull off a move for him remains to be seen. You'd imagine that if the Bucks are able to get in on the Trent sweepstakes, it will likely come via some sort of sign-and-trade. If that is a route the team is willing to go down, it would be most likely for Brook Lopez or Bobby Portis to be involved in that deal one way or another.
Why Gary Trent Jr. can raise the Milwaukee Bucks' ceiling
In a vacuum, there may be many across the league that aren't moved by the Bucks potentially acquiring Trent. However, when you consider he'll be in the best situation he's been through the first seven years of his career, the Bucks could offer him the exact scenario he needs to spark his career.
Trent could be rejuvenated by signing with the Bucks as he gets the opportunity to play for his contender and also attempt to revitalize his worth across the league before testing free agency again possibly next summer.
And it's not just his offensive prowess that should have the Bucks intrigued by his potential. At just 25 years old, the Bucks could look at his natural athleticism and think that they could help make him improve on the defensive end too.
In theory, Trent should have the ability to be a strong two-way player. Even though he hasn't been that level of contributor so far, perhaps that could change by playing next to the likes of Giannis and Middleton.
The Bucks have had difficulty in shaking up their roster as they look to bounce back after back-to-back disappointing showings in the NBA Playoffs. The opportunity to acquire Trent could end up being a surprise blessing that they couldn't envisioned just a few weeks ago.