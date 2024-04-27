NBA Rumors: Bucks get series-ending updates on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard?
The Milwaukee Bucks can't seem to shake the injury bug.
NBA Rumors: Heading into a pivotal Game 4, the Milwaukee Bucks get unfortunate injury updates on both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
This season has been anything but ideal for the Milwaukee Bucks. In what was supposed to be a historic season that could've ended in winning another NBA Championship, there's a growing chance that the Bucks could be upset in the first round of the NBA Playoffs for the second straight season.
Perhaps the most unfortunate part of this year's playoff run for the Bucks is that they can't seem to get healthy. Unless something changes drastically, this year could end up being one of the biggest "what if" seasons in franchise history for Milwaukee.
Heading into what could be labeled as a "must-win" Game 4 on the road, down 2-1 in the series already, the Bucks could be preparing to be without both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard after the latest injury updates.
Giannis and Lillard may both miss Game 4 for the Milwaukee Bucks
First, the update on Giannis is that while he's still inching closer toward a return to the lineup for the Bucks, there's still no guarantee that it will come in this series. According to Bucks head coach Doc Rivers, he "doubts" that Giannis will be cleared in time for Game 4.
Could this be Rivers playing a game of chess? Sure. However, down 2-1 while facing Game 4 on the road is not exactly the time you want to be playing chess with reporters. At this point, it would seemingly be surprising if Giannis was back for Game 4. And if he's not back for Game 4, the Bucks could once again face an uphill battle in their attempt to steal a game on the road.
Even more so considering the recent update that was given on Lillard. After re-aggravating an Achilles injury in Game 3, in which he still managed to finish the game, Lillard's status for Game 4 is equally as doubtful as Giannis'.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Lillard has a "strained Achilles" and there's serious "doubt" about whether he'll be ready to play in Game 4 for the Bucks. Even if he does play, there's a good chance he's likely going to be somewhat limited with such a quick turnaround from Game 3.
Either way, neither of these updates is exactly what the Bucks wanted to hear. Heading into arguably the biggest game of their season thus far, the Bucks may have to find a way forward without their two most important and best players. That's some unfortunate luck for Milwaukee.