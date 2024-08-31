NBA Rumors: Cavaliers must avoid offseason disaster by re-signing Isaac Okoro
NBA Rumors: The Cleveland Cavaliers would be making a massive mistake if they ended up not re-signing Isaac Okoro before the start of the season.
The Cleveland Cavaliers made it a goal this offseason to upgrade their coaching staff and to ensure Donovan Mitchell was going to sign an extension with the team. They accomplished both of those tasks this summer by hiring Kenny Atkinson as the team's new head coach and then by inking Mitchell to a three-year deal. However, I can't help but feel as if Cleveland still managed to fall behind the top-tier teams in the Eastern Conference even more this summer.
The Philadelphia 76ers made the bold move of adding Paul George and the New York Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges via trade. The Boston Celtics are still as dominant as ever and there's an argument to be made that even the Milwaukee Bucks improved their roster with the Gary Trent Jr. signing. The Orlando Magic also improved as they signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
The Cavs didn't. Sure, I suppose it is a win that Mitchell did sign an extension beyond this season but it's hard to look at this roster as improved. Darius Garland and Evan Mobley should make some development strides once again but relying on that as the only avenue toward improvement could end up being a fatal flaw for the Cavs heading into the start of the season.
Only adding injury to insult would be the team not re-signing Isaac Okoro, who remains a free agent with less than a month before the start of training camp. Taking this narrative a step further, I'd argue it'd be a colossal disaster if the Cavs weren't able to re-sign Okoro.
The most likely scenario that will play out for Isaac Okoro
Losing Okoro could spell disaster for the team's depth. If not a starter, the Cavs would be losing their best bench player and a key part of the team's flexibility. Even though Okoro hasn't reached his ceiling as a player, he's still a quality two-way player that the team has been able to run out there on a consistent basis whether it's in a starting role or off the bench.
The good news for the Cavs is that the free-agency money has dried up significantly and the most likely scenario for Okoro is that he does end up re-signing with the Cavs. At this point, it's either he re-signs on a multi-year contract, he plays for the qualifying offer, or he agrees to a sign-and-trade.
I suppose it's far from a guarantee that Okoro will be back with the Cavs, but it still has to be considered the most likely scenario.