NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls send strong anti-tanking stance ahead of training camp
NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls send a strong anti-tanking message as the start of the 2024-25 NBA season quickly approaches.
The Chicago Bulls have been attempting to trade Zach LaVine for the better part of the last calendar year. However, as the start of the 2024-25 NBA season quickly approaches, it does seem as if their stance on that one issue has changed.
At least to start the year, it does seem as if the Bulls will be trying to give this retooled duo of Josh Giddey-Zach LaVine a shot to work. And if both sides are bought it, it may have some legs. Earlier this week, it was reported that LaVine was very much willing to let the past be in the past and embrace a new opportunity in Chicago. Now, the Bulls are relaying a similar message.
Bulls vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has a strong message for how the team will approach this season. While it may not be surprising for a team executive to say, it may not be a popular stance on how this team should be approaching this season from a front-office perspective. Nevertheless, Karnisovas made it clear that the team intends to play to win this season.
The real story is that we shouldn't expect tanking from the Bulls this season. Perhaps most importantly, this is a sign that we may not see a LaVine trade either.
What does this mean for Zach LaVine?
If the Bulls are theoretically trying to "win" this season, and aren't in favor of tanking, you'd imagine it would be in the team's best interest to keep LaVine on the roster. For all his faults as a No. 1 option, LaVine is a talented and productive player still in his prime. If the Bulls are focused on the idea of trying to make the playoffs this season, it would make sense to keep LaVine on the roster.
If we are to take this front office at its word, which we almost have to at this point, perhaps Chicago has come to the conclusion that they're not going to be able to completely rebuild on the fly and may settle for the retooling of the roster they began to do during the offseason with the acquisition of Giddey.
The difference between the Bulls when they have a natural point guard available vs. when they didn't was quite stark. Perhaps the front office believes that adding Giddey, who will fill the void left by Lonzo Ball, could be the key to sparking this team heading into the new season.
At this point, if that was the priority heading into the NBA offseason, it's hard to blame them. Especially considering how non-existent LaVine's trade market was this summer.
Could this just be front office speak? Absolutely. But, Karnisovas could've gone many different ways with his comment. He didn't. He said the team is going to try to win. Not build the young core. Not develop their young guys. He said win. I think that sends a strong message to the fan base to begin the new year.