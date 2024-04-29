NBA Rumors: Could a Kevin Durant trade demand be on the horizon this offseason?
Should the Phoenix Suns be preparing for the possibility of a Kevin Durant trade demand?
NBA Rumors: Should the Phoenix Suns be prepared for Kevin Durant to surprise demand a trade this offseason?
The Phoenix Suns didn't just lose to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. They were outclassed in almost every way possible. In the end, the Suns were swept out of the playoffs and lost those four games by an average of 15 points. While the Suns and Wolves have comparable talent on paper, that didn't translate when the two teams took the floor in the playoffs.
The Suns may have the "star" talent on paper, but this is not a team that feels close to winning an NBA title. And that could be a problem for not only a team that elected to go all-in, while mortgaging their entire future over the last 12-15 months but also for a soon-to-be 36-year-old Kevin Durant.
Over the last 5-7 years of his career, KD has made it a point of preference to go championship hunting. He was successful when he made the jump from Oklahoma City to Golden State, but his stop in Brooklyn wasn't as promising and it doesn't appear as if his decision to Phoenix is going to net a title either.
With how "stuck" the Suns may be with Bradley Beal's no-trade clause of a contract and the top-heavy money they have tied up in both Devin Booker and KD, it's hard to see how this team is going to improve the roster in the immediate future drastically.
What is Kevin Durant's next move?
That leaves KD in a difficult spot. With maybe 2-3 years before seemingly the end of his career, he may feel the need to force the issue if he wants to win another title. One way he could possibly do that is via a trade demand. As shocking as it would be, it does make sense logistically and would fall in line with KD's recent history.
To add more intrigue to this potential possibility heading into the offseason, as soon as the Suns were eliminated, their outlook didn't appear any brighter. According to recent reports, the Suns could end up making a head-coaching change, among other things this summer. Additionally, it has also been leaked that KD never felt comfortable with Booker and Beal within the offense and that these "persistent" issues lingered all season long.
Not great.
I'm not sure what the true falling out will be in Phoenix but there's no question that there are going to be some pretty bold repercussions from a disappointing season. At this point, with everything that has been reported, a KD trade demand can't be completely off the table heading into the offseason.
At the very least, it's something to keep an eye on as the Suns enter a future-defining offseason for the franchise.