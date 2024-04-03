NBA Rumors: Did NBA insider just reveal LeBron James' retirement plans?
An NBA insider may have just revealed when LeBron James plans on retiring.
NBA Rumors: Did an NBA insider just reveal when LeBron James plans on retiring from the Association?
For the past 21 seasons, LeBron James has been arguably the best player in the NBA. Even as a rookie, LeBron quickly emerged as one of the most dominant players in the league. As a mainstay in the NBA for the past two decades, LeBron has been the face of the league. Without LeBron, the NBA wouldn't feel the same. However, the reality is, there's going to be a day when LeBron retires from the league. It's one of the next natural next steps for LeBron.
And that day could be coming soon. At 39 years old, it's only a matter of time before Father Time arrives for LeBron. The question is, when will LeBron decide it's time for his basketball playing career to be over? While there has been some speculation on when that day could come, LeBron himself hasn't really talked about how much time he has left in the league.
Interestingly enough, one of the most connected NBA insiders, Shams Charania, did offer some telling comments about the topic. On the Pat McAfee Show, Shams said that the "expectation" is that LeBron will play 1-2 more seasons before he retires. That's a pretty bold timeline that Shams offers here for LeBron.
LeBron James plans to retire in 1-2 years?
It was also recently reported that LeBron prefers to retired with the Los Angeles Lakers. These two "reports" or informative speculation, whatever you want to call it, give us a strong indication that the end could be near for LeBron and also that he doesn't want to switch teams anymore.
If LeBron does have one or two seasons left in his career, it wouldn't make much sense for him to start over again on a new team. As he prepares to enter free agency this offseason, the overwhelming expectation is that he's going to re-sign with the Lakers.
The hope for LeBron is that Los Angeles is able to add another significant piece of their championship puzzle this offseason in an attempt to give him even more incentive to re-sign long-term - or for the remainder of his career.
LeBron is still playing at a very high level and is still one of the best players in the league. However, it's quickly becoming apparent that the end of his illustrious NBA career is on the horizon.