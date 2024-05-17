NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell may be 'happy' but could still want to be traded
NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell may be happy in Cleveland, but that doesn't automatically mean he wouldn't welcome a trade this offseason.
As informative articles about the Cleveland Cavaliers' season began to come out as soon as they were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics, the Donovan Mitchell trade machine went to work. As NBA experts talked about how Mitchell needed to force his way out of Cleveland or how he was "frustrated" with his teammates toward the end of the year, it was only natural for him to respond in a way that would quiet down all the "noise."
He did so by proclaiming he was happy in Cleveland. Many were quick to make the connection of Mitchell being "happy" in Cleveland to signing a long-term, and I don't think that's exactly what to take away from this. I think this is more about Mitchell saving face with his teammates and his upper management, especially if his being "unhappy" or "frustrated" is 100 percent false. And that appears to be the case.
Even towards the end of his tenure in Utah when it was clear that a rebuild was on the horizon, Mitchell continued to say all the right things and never seemed to be "disgruntled." You'd have to imagine that the same could be going on here as he enters a huge offseason with the Cavs.
Donovan Mitchell could still leave Cleveland even if he's happy
Mitchell is probably happy in Cleveland. There has been little evidence to suggest that he's been disgruntled this season and the little whispers that emerged after their season ended, Mitchell quickly debunked them. But at the same time, you don't have to be unhappy in a situation to welcome a trade.
Mitchell could be happy and still believe that his best chance of winning comes with being traded to another situation. I don't think that's a crazy conclusion to come to if you're Mitchell. So while Mitchell continues to push back on the notion that he isn't happy, I also don't believe that completely takes an offseason trade off the table.
At the very least, it's something to think about heading into the offseason. Mitchell is not disgruntled and is unlikely to demand a trade because he's unhappy. If he does, it'll be because he wants to get to a situation that will give him the best chance to win an NBA Championship.