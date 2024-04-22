NBA Rumors: Ex-NBA player makes unnecessarily outrageous claim about Miami Heat
An ex-NBA player says the Miami Heat is intentionally trying to injury Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.
The Miami Heat entered Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics injured and playing some of their most inconsistent basketball of the season. The Celtics, on the other hand, are the heavy favorites to win the 2024 NBA Championship and have been playing graceful team ball all season long.
It's the perfect storm for a first-round sweep. And after Game 1, that seems to be where the series is heading. However, there was one situation that took place in Game 1 that has many Heat and Celtics fans talking about.
With one minute left in Game 1, Martin tumbled into Tatum, causing him to take a bad fall. In the end, Tatum was fine but it looked pretty ugly objectively. Even though there didn't seem to be premeditative intent, it didn't take long for one Celtics media member to run with a wild narrative.
Former Celtics player and current television analyst for the team Brian Scalabrine insinuated that the Heat intentionally tried to injure Jayson Tatum at one specific point in Boston's Game 1 win over Miami. The video of the play that Scalabrine is referencing is below:
Were these comments about the Miami Heat out of line?
This is an extremely bold claim and it's borderline unccessary. In the video, you can clearly see that Caleb Martin was pushed into Tatum and there's not a tone of intention, or at least not to the naked eye. Maybe Scalabrine, being a former NBA player, has a different perspective than we do as fans. But this is still a completely reckless claim that isn't responsible for him to be spreading.
Then again, Scalabrine has never been known for being careful with his words. He's been known as a bold analyst and, at times, has had similar types of bold claims too. Nevertheless, to claim that a team is willingly trying to hurt a player is not fair.
But I suppose this is part of the rivalry? I suppose this is part of the game that is being played off the court between the media? Is this playoff mind games? Who knows. But even though the Heat seem drastically overmatched in this series, they're certainly not going to roll over. I don't think Miami was trying to willingly injure Tatum. And that's a dangerous narrative to create.