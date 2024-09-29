NBA Rumors: Former draft bust gets another shot with Indiana Pacers
NBA Rumors: A former NBA draft bust gets another shot in the league with the Indiana Pacers.
During the 2015 NBA Draft, Jahlil Okafor was selected third overall by the Philadelphia 76ers. The hope was that he would develop and emerge as a player who could alter the course of the franchise. However, early on, it quickly became apparent that the way the NBA game was evolving, Okafor was not going to last long in the league if he didn't evolve his game.
In short, Okafor couldn't do so quickly enough and would bounce around for six seasons before he fell out of the league altogether. However, Okafor is getting another shot to earn a spot back in the league. According to a recent report, Okafor is getting a training camp invite from the Indiana Pacers.
The Jahlil Okafor story is an unfortunate one
Okafor will get a shot to prove his worth in the NBA once again but there's no question he'll have his work cut out for him. Having not played in the NBA since the 2020-21 season, in which he appeared in 27 games for the Detroit Pistons, it will be interesting to see if he can flash enough in training camp to prove he deserves a roster spot - for the Pacers or any other team.
This training camp invitation is basically a showcase to the rest of the league; at least, that's how Okafor should view this opportunity. If he genuinely wants to make a return to the league, this might be his last chance to make it happen.
Okafor is 28 years old and has spent the last few years playing for several leagues overseas. The big question is whether he's ready for a return to the NBA. Right now, that's far from a guarantee, and having been away from this level of play for this long will do him no favors.
But this is certainly a great opportunity for Okafor. And it would be a great story if he could even just make an opening-night roster. What makes the Okafor story more unfortunate is that if he was born 10-15 years early, he probably would've been a great pro. But because he spawned into the NBA in which was undergoing a big man revolution, his skill set didn't match up with what the league was looking for and where it was heading.
Okafor gets a shot. What he does with it will be interesting to watch all unfold in Pacers camp.