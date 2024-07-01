NBA Rumors: Grading 8 biggest headlining moves from day 1 of free agency
Derrick Jones Jr. signs with LA Clippers
Grade: B+
After electing to pursue Naji Marshall, it quickly became clear that the Dallas Mavericks were realizing they were not going to be able to re-sign Derrick Jones Jr. In the end, that's exactly what transpired as DJJ ended up signing with the retooling LA Clippers. Losing Paul George in free agency, the Clippers did what they could to retool their roster around Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, who they also re-signed. DJJ was part of the early retooling of the roster. The Clippers could still have a move or two left to make but DJJ could end up being a move that is overlooked this offseason.
Coming off arguably the best season of his career, DJJ has put himself in a great position to take another step forward in his progression as a player. And with the Clippers, DJJ will have the opportunity to carve out a new role at this stage of his career.
It's a shame that he couldn't find a way to remain with the Mavs as I believe continuity would've done him good but he could find himself in a similar, if not in a bigger, role with LA this upcoming season.