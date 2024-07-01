NBA Rumors: Grading 8 biggest headlining moves from day 1 of free agency
Paul George signs with Philadelphia 76ers
Grade: A+
As the biggest name in this year's NBA Free Agency pool, Paul George surprised the masses by electing to leave the LA Clippers to sign a four-year max deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. It was a move that was becoming more and more of a reality over the last few years and came to fruition to conclude day 1 of NBA Free Agency. In the end, this was a move that made a ton of sense for both sides. PG will get a great opportunity to win an NBA Championship alongside Joel Embiid while the Sixers make the most of their situation. Philly cleared their cap sheets to put themselves in this position and it paid off.
Even though PG has his doubters, there's no question that he's still one of the best two-way stars in the league. If he can avoid injury this season, he's going to help the Sixers emerge as a top 3 team in the Eastern Conference.
And if the Sixers can add another piece or two before the start of next season, perhaps this is a team that will have enough talent to push the defending champion Boston Celtics.