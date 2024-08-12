NBA Rumors: Hot trade block target hopes to remain long-term with Brooklyn Nets
NBA Rumors: A hot trade block candidate is looking to find some stability with the Brooklyn Nets this season, and beyond.
As the Brooklyn Nets continue to lean into their rebuild over these last couple of months before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, anything and everything could be on the table for the team. The few veterans they have on their roster could emerge as trade targets for contending teams over the next few weeks and it's safe to say that Brooklyn will play a large role as a potential seller at the NBA Trade Deadline.
While most attention regarding players the Nets could trade revolves around Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, there's another veteran who will likely garner plenty of trade interest. Dennis Schroder, who is coming off a solid showing for Germany in Olympic competition, is another veteran who could find himself on the move at some point before the trade deadline.
However, if he had it his way, Schroder would much rather prefer to remain on the Nets long-term moving forward. In a recent interview, Schroder admitted that he hopes to stay with the Nets beyond this season and would be open to being an anchor for their next build.
Dennis Schroder is looking for stability
Considering how much Schroder has bounced around the league over the past few years, it's hard to blame him for desiring some stability at this point in his career. Over the past six years, Schroder has played for six different teams (and spent two different seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers). Essentially, Schroder has had seven different stops after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Atlanta Hawks. As he prepares for his age-30 season, it's not outlandish for Schroder to desire some sort of continuity at this point in his career.
And perhaps that can be with the Nets. Even though Brooklyn is pivoting toward a rebuild, it could make sense for the team to keep a veteran or bridge player like Schorder around. He has plenty of experience (both in the NBA and internationally) and has been nothing but a pros pro even despite all the instability he's had over the past few years of his career.
He would welcome the opportunity to find an established home with the Nets. All that said, it's still almost impossible to guarantee considering how uncertain Brooklyn's future is at the moment.