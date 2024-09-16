NBA Rumors: Houston Rockets have 1 month to decide future for Jalen Green
NBA Rumors: The Houston Rockets have about one month to decide whether they're going to give Jalen Green a rookie-scale contract extension.
When the Houston Rockets drafted Jalen Green with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, there was plenty intrigue surrounding his potential. His offensive game was compared to the likes of Kobe Bryant and many believed he had star potential; that's part of the reason why he was drafted so high. However, through the first few years of his career, Green has been quite inconsistent.
There are times when he has looked very much like that offensive juggernaut who could develop into a perennial All-Star. Then, there are times when he looks like a bust. Because of those all-too-common inconsistencies, Green is entering the danger zone before the October 21 deadline on his rookie-scale contract extension.
If Green and the Rockets can't agree to a contract extension before October 21, that means Green will hit the restricted free agency market after this season. According to a recent report, Green does want to sign an extension in Houston.
At least for now, there hasn't been much news on contract extension talks between the Rockets and Green. However, one thing is sure, time is ticking on Green's future with the Rockets.
The Houston Rockets could force Jalen Green to earn his contract extension
In theory, there isn't a huge rush for the Rockets to get a deal done. While it would be a lot easier if the Rockets and Green were able to reach an agreement before the October 21 deadline, Houston would still be in a strong position to retain Green even if he did end up hitting the restricted free-agent market.
Quite frankly, that could be a preferred circumstance for the Rockets. If Houston wanted, they could force Green to play his way toward a new contract this season and allow the market to set his worth.
Because of his continued inconsistencies, it could be difficult for the Rockets to place a defined number on Green's new contract. One easy way out would be for him to set his own market by exploring the restricted free-agent market in a few months. And even if Green were to sign an offer sheet with another team, the Rockets would always have the final say in whether they'd want to match it or not.
There are so many different ways the next few weeks could go for the Rockets and Green. Ideally, an agreement to a contract extension would be reached before the October 21 deadline. But, if not, the Rockets aren't entirely playing with fire either just yet.