NBA Rumors: Indiana Pacers make it clear they want to re-sign Myles Turner
NBA Rumors: The Indiana Pacers have a complicated decision to make on the future of Myles Turner.
After making a run to the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, the Indiana Pacers should feel good about where they stand heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. In the East, they sit in a good spot. They don't have the expectations of some of the other top-tier teams but they certainly have the talent to compete with any team (perhaps with the exception of the Boston Celtics) in a seven-game series. That much was learned by their playoff run last season.
Even though the Pacers may be considered to have a bright future with their established duo of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, there is still some uncertainty this roster carries heading into the future. And one of the bigger (and most complicated) decisions the team has to make revolves around Myles Turner.
In the final year of his contract, Turner is a player who could demand a strong market in free agency next summer. In an ideal world, the Pacers would be able to re-sign him. However, there's no question the presence of Siakam (and his contract) certainly complicates his future.
At least for now, the team is saying all the right things as it pertains to a potential extension for Turner. In the words of Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan, the team wants Turner in Indiana beyond this season. However, that could be easier said than done considering the big money they already have tied up in Haliburton and Siakam.
Should the Indiana Pacers explore a Myles Turner trade?
On the open market, there's probably a chance Turner demands a $25-30 million per year contract. That's where the starting center market was this past offseason. To be perfectly honest, I'm not sure that's a demand the Pacers should meet for Turner. While there's an argument to be made that he's worth that level of contract, I'm not sure if it would make much sense for the Pacers.
If the Pacers are going to pay a player that much money, it would have to be the team's third star and perhaps one that could help this team take another step forward in the East. I'm not sure if Turner meets either of those qualifications for Indiana.
Turner is a good player but we shouldn't be all that surprised if the Pacers elected to shop Turner heading into the NBA Trade Deadline because they may see the writing on the wall of his eventual departure.