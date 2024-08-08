NBA Rumors: Insider attempts to tease Anthony Edwards-Miami Heat connection
NBA Rumors: One NBA insider is trying to create chaos by attempting to tease an Anthony Edwards-Miami Heat connection.
We've reached the slow part of the NBA offseason where, many times, the talking points around the league become more and more hypothetical. That's exactly what we're going to see more and more over the next few weeks.
And one of the NBA's best is at it again with his hypothetical NBA "what ifs."
Bill Simmons, who has a knack for trying to incite NBA transactional chaos, is at it again. In one of his recent podcasts, Simmons tried to stir the pot by teasing how much Anthony Edwards has appeared to mesh with Bam Adebayo and Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. In not so many words, Simmons noted how he believes Bam and Edwards could team up in the future, and that it could be a story that gains some legs soon.
With all due respect to Simmons, it will be a while before anything of substance comes of this. Edwards is under contract through the 2028-29 NBA season. Right now, Edwards is playing for one of the best young teams in the league. Edwards is far from a disgruntled player at the moment and if he wanted to leave in free agency, he's going to have to wait five years.
Anthony Edwards has no reason to look elsewhere in the NBA
This is all premature, of course, as most transactional storylines are in the NBA. But this one is even more far off. Short of something unexpected happening this season in Minnesota, it would be foolish to suggest that Edwards would want to leave the Wolves. Much less to play for a Heat team that finds themselves in a not-so-great situation.
But it is something to keep a mental note about. Back in 2008, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh reportedly put the wheels in motion to team up in 2010. Albeit, they were all free agents in 2010, it's still something to remember.
It wouldn't be all that surprising for two star players to want to team up in the future because of their experience in this year's Olympics. However, considering Edwards' and Bam's respective contract situations, I have a hard time believing this is a potential scenario that could play out anytime soon.
At least for now, it's safe to ignore Simmons and his crazy conspiracy NBA fantasy ideas. An Edwards-Heat connection has no legs. For now.