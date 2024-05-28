NBA Rumors: Is Bronny James trying to dictate where he's selected in NBA Draft?
NBA Rumors: Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny James may be trying to dictate where he ends up being selected.
Less than a month away, the hype surrounding the 2024 NBA Draft has only continued to grow. Even more so now that we know what the draft order will officially look like. While the top of the draft continues to sort itself out and will continue to do so as individual workouts get underway, there is added intrigue outside the lottery. And most of that surrounds one polarizing prospect - Bronny James.
As the son of LeBron James, it's only natural for Bronny to be getting the draft hype that he's received so far. The big question that remains is where he'll be drafted. Now that it's been reported that he plans on remaining in the draft, this will be one of the driving narratives heading into the remainder of the pre-draft process.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Bronny only intends on working out for two teams ahead of the NBA Draft. Those two teams are the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. Bronny received over 10 invitations to work out for teams but has decided against accepting all of them. That can change at any given moment for at least for now, Bronny will only work out for the Suns and Lakers.
Does Bronny want to limit his potential landing spots in the 2024 NBA Draft?
It'd be pretty outrageous to assume that Bronny is trying to dictate where he could be drafted in the 2024 NBA Draft but it's hard to draw many other conclusions. For a team that is a borderline second-round pick, you would assume that he'd be taking any and all invitations from teams in the league.
For Bronny to decline all but two, it's only natural to think that perhaps he's doing what he can to potentially find his way to be drafted into the spot he wants to be. Will it work (assuming that's what he's trying to do)? Who knows. But he has every right to do this. Is it the smartest tactic? Once again, who knows?
There's still some time before the 2024 NBA Draft and maybe Bronny ends up changing his mind in the next couple of weeks. At least for now, Bronny intends on being selected in which teams he ends up working out for. It could prove to be an interesting tactic to watch unfold.