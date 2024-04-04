NBA Rumors: Ja Morant changing agents may make way for bigger changes in the future
Ja Morant has decided to switch agents. Could this be the start of some bigger changes in the future?
The past two seasons have been everything but ideal for both Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Last season, he was suspended twice for off-the-court actions and then started this year sidelined because of the 25-game suspension the league hammered him with. To add injury to insult, Morant was only able to play in nine games this season before he sustained a season-ending shoulder injury.
Now with back-to-back disappointing ends to the season, the Grizzlies' decision-makers find themselves back at the drawing board in how to surround Morant with a capable supporting cast to help them keep pace with some of the other contenders in the Western Conference.
Over the past two seasons, you can safely say the Grizzlies have fallen down the Western Conference hierarchy, with or without Morant. In short, there are likely some changes on the horizon for the Grizzlies. Similarly, Morant is also starting the process of making some changes of his own.
Morant has reportedly cut ties with his agent Jim Tanner. Morant wants to go in a new direction from a professional standpoint, and it seems as if changing agents is where he's going to start.
Could Ja Morant be preparing for other changes?
Morant changing agents may be a precursor to bigger changes but at this point, that's entirely impossible to predict. It'll be interesting to see who Morant ends up hiring and that could potentially give the public a greater indication of what he could have up his sleeve.
After a forgetful two seasons, it's safe to say that Morant wants to clear the slate and give his career somewhat of a restart. It's been a while since the last time fans were awed because of his on-the-court play. For the past two seasons, it's his off-the-court actions and injuries that have dominated the Morant news cycle.
Maybe changing agents is what Morant needs to get himself into that frame of mind of having a fresh start. It's hard to imagine this move being about negotiating a new extension considering he's locked under contract for the next four seasons.
At the very least, it's something to keep an eye on heading into the offseason. With a need to rebound in a big way next season, both Morant and the Grizzlies will be under a microscope over the next few months.