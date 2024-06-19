NBA Rumors: Key Boston Celtics contributor set to return for repeat bid in 2024-25
NBA Rumors: Al Horford has already made it clear that he doesn't plan on retiring and will return for next season as the Boston Celtics attempt to repeat as NBA Champions.
With a loaded roster with a core that is under contract for the foreseeable future, the Boston Celtics are going to have a great chance of repeating as NBA Champions next season. They're likely going to head into next season as the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference and short of another team making a blockbuster deal this summer, they're going to enter next season with the biggest target on their backs.
As the Celtics prepare for the offseason, Al Horford, a key part of their frontcourt, has already made it clear that he plans on being part of the team's title defense journey.
Shortly after the Celtics won the 2024 NBA Championship, Horford made it clear that he has no plans to retire at the moment and that he's preparing to return next season. With one year remaining on his contract, Horford intends on fully helping the Celtics as they attempt to repeat as NBA Champions. Horford averaged nine points and six rebounds this past season and played a major role in stabilizing their frontcourt alongside Kristaps Porzingis this year.
The Boston Celtics will have a good chance to repeat as NBA Champions
In the NBA, there are generally two types of champions. There are the champions that you know are a one-off. There are the champions that had a near-perfect season and it's unlikely for them to be able to repeat. But then there are champions that are not only built for limited success but for lasting excellence. That's the Celtics.
Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Steven has done a tremendous job of building a roster that could not only dominate the league for one season but a roster that is built to have lasting success over the foreseeable future. So it would make sense for a player like Horford to want to stick around for at least just one more season.
And even though he may not be the player he once was in his prime, Horford still proved to be an important depth player in the frontcourt, especially when Kristaps Porzingis went down with an injury during the NBA Playoffs. At 38 years old, Horford may still have just enough left in the tank to help the Celtics repeat next season as NBA Champions.