NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson interested in signing with Orlando Magic in free agency?
NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson could be ready for a change this summer and could look to the Orlando Magic as a potential landing spot in free agency.
The Golden State Warriors are likely knee-deep in their NBA offseason preparations but all eyes around the league continue to look squarely in the direction of Klay Thompson. With the expectation that he's going to test free agency, it's impossible to predict how this summer is going to play about for both Thompson and the Warriors.
If Thompson does intend to test free agency genuinely, there could likely be plenty of suitors. One of which could stand tall above the rest because of their situation, both on and off the floor.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Orlando Magic are one team with plenty of salary cap space this summer that could end up making a strong push to sign Thompson. Interestingly enough, Shams also noted that there is mutual interest between the two sides.
Coming off an impressive showing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers, albeit in defeat, the Magic are one team that should be confident heading into the offseason. With an established budding superstar in place, if Orlando can make another key addition or two this summer, you'd have to imagine that they're going to be considered a real player in the Eastern Conference next season.
An acquisition of Thompson could equate to such a big move. Even though Thompson had somewhat of a "down" season this year, he's still coming off a campaign in which he averaged 18 points and three rebounds on 39 percent shooting from 3-point range.
For a team that struggled mightily from 3-point range this past season, having ranked as a bottom-10 team in that category during the regular season, I'm sure the Magic would gladly take that "down" season from Thompson. Especially considering the Magic have plenty of money to spend this summer, it's easy to see why the Magic could make sense for Thompson.
While it may seem odd that Thompson would consider the Magic this summer, would it? Thompson could live in Florida while joining an exciting young team on the rise in the Eastern Conference. Plus, he'd likely get the big payday that perhaps the Warriors aren't willing to give him.
This could all be a negotiating tactic from Thompson and his team, but the Magic could be a really good situation for him at this point in his career. He could be revitalized in Orlando and the Magic would certainly benefit from having a veteran they could count on both on and off the floor.