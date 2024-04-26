NBA Rumors: Knicks' Mitchell Robinson trending toward missing Game 4 vs. 76ers?
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson may be trending toward missing a pivotal Game 4 between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.
NBA Rumors: Could the New York Knicks be without Mitchell Robinson heading into Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers?
Through three games of the first-round NBA Playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, I'm sure both fan bases would feel a certain level of confidence. Heading into a crucial Game 4 in Philadelphia, both teams should feel strongly about their chances of winning this series. But with a 2-1 series lead, the Knicks are certainly in the driver's spot.
However, that could all change in the matter of one game. But as New York looks to continue to hold off the Sixers in Game 4, they may have to do it without key contributor Mitchell Robinson. After injuring his ankle and not returning in Game 3, Robinson was reportedly in a walking boot after the game.
While it's too early to tell if Robinson will be ready to go for Game 4, things can't be trending in the right direction for his possible availability.
The New York Knicks could sorely miss Mitchell Robinson in Game 4
For a team that is already thin in the frontcourt, as Julius Randle remains out for the season with an injury, this is not the loss that the Knicks would like to have to work through at this point in the season. With their hands full against Joel Embiid, Robinson helped remove some pressure off starting center Isaiah Hartenstein.
However, if Robinson does end up missing a game, or perhaps even more time, the team is likely going to have to turn to Precious Achiuwa as the backup to Hartenstein. Achiuwa played 10 minutes in Game 3 against the Knicks after Robinson's injury but didn't appear in the first two games of this series.
You expect that to change drastically if Robinson does miss Game 4. Through three games in this series, Robinson was averaging four points and eight rebounds on 50 percent shooting from the field in 20 minutes played per contest.
All that said, there are no excuses at this point in the season. The Knicks will still be favored to win this series and they're heading into a pivotal Game 4 which could end up being a big turning point for both the Sixers and Knicks.
Heading into Game 4, the Knicks will be looking to land a knockout punch on the Sixers while Philadelphia is hoping to even up the series before it shifts back to The Big Apple.