NBA Rumors: Knicks' OG Anunoby expected to miss Game 3 vs. Indiana Pacers?
NBA Rumors: The New York Knicks may be anticipating having to play Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers without OG Anunoby.
Even despite having to climb the uphill battle of injuries throughout the majority of this season, the New York Knicks have been able to continue to fight through the setbacks to put themselves in a great position to make the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in nearly three decades. One big part of the Knicks' success this season has been due to the arrival of OG Anunoby. Since his addition to the lineup, via trade before the NBA Trade Deadline, the Knicks have been a completely different team with him on and off the floor.
During the regular season, the Knicks were 20-3 with him in the lineup. During the games he missed after his acquisition, the Knicks were just 13-14. Heading into Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Indiana Pacers, the Knicks could be preparing to be without Anunoby once again.
In an impressive come-from-behind victory in Game 2, the Knicks lost Anunoby during the second half due to a hamstring injury. He wasn't able to return to the game and there is now a growing belief that he could be trending to miss Game 3.
Can the New York Knicks survive without OG Anunoby?
As the series shifts to Indiana, the Knicks could be anticipating the loss of another difference-maker due to injury. Even though the Knicks have seemingly answered the call every time a key cog has been out due to injury, losing the team's second-most important player could prove to be too much to overcome this time around.
Already without Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle in the frontcourt, the Knicks weren't in a position where they could afford another key loss. Even if it is just for a game or two, New York is going to have their work cut out for them in this series if they have to close out the Pacers without Anunoby. T
Theoretically speaking, considering how important Anunoby has been to the Knicks this season, this could end up being the final straw that ends up breaking the Knicks back. Already with little depth, losing a two-way versatile player like Anunoby is going to hurt in a big way.
The Knicks were able to survive in Game 2 without him, but that could prove to be a tall task in Games 3 and 4 on the road. The injury to Anunoby couldn't come at a worse time for the Knicks. This was a team that was truly rounding into form and playing its best basketball of the season.