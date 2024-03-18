NBA Rumors: Knicks' OG Anunoby expected to miss more time after re-injuring elbow?
There's a chance that New York Knicks star OG Anunoby could miss more time after re-aggravating his elbow injury.
During the month of January, after making a big move for OG Anunoby via trade, the New York Knicks looked like the best team in the Eastern Conference. During that impressive stretch, the Knicks were 14-2. They also had the No. 1 defensive rating, the sixth-best offensive rating, and the best net rating in the NBA. It was clear that the presence of Anunoby in the lineup was exactly what the Knicks needed to take a step forward in the Eastern Conference.
However, since an elbow injury to Anunoby, New York has not looked the same. In 18 games missed by Anunoby between the end of January to the beginning of March, the Knicks went 8-10. Anunoby made his return on March 12 and the Knicks won three games in a row. However, after apparently reaggravating his injury, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Anunoby could end up missing more time.
He will miss Monday night's game against the Golden State Warriors and per Woj, that's not the only game he will miss as he waits for his reaggravation to settle down.
The New York Knicks can't afford to lose OG Anunoby
As the Knicks continue to fight for seeding with less than a month remaining in the regular season, they can't afford to lose Anunoby. Since acquiring him, Anunoby has been arguably the most important piece on the team. You can make the argument that Jalen Brunson is the team's most important team, but there's no question that the Knicks aren't going to be able to make a deep run in the playoffs without a healthy Anunoby.
While the Knicks could lose some ground in the standings now, it probably makes the most sense for Anunoby to rest up now. With just a few weeks before the start of the playoffs, Anunoby can't afford to let this elbow injury continue to linger into the final stretch of the season and then into the postseason.
There's a chance that the Knicks could be without Julius Randle for possibly the remainder of the season. They can't afford to lose Anunoby too.
All of this is truly unfortunate timing. When healthy, the Knicks have proven this season that they can play with anybody. The sad part of all of this is that they may not be able to prove that in the playoffs.