NBA Rumors: Lakers preparing to make bold move to keep LeBron James happy?
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers might be preparing to go to great lengths to ensure that LeBron James retires in the gold and purple.
After losing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Denver Nuggets (once again), the Los Angeles Lakers have a huge offseason ahead of themselves. The biggest question for the Lakers doesn't revolve around adding another All-Star piece. Instead, it revolves around LeBron James' upcoming free agency.
From all indications, it seems like the Lakers are preparing to do whatever it takes to keep LeBron in a Lakers uniform.
According to a recent report, the Lakers are "very open" to the idea of drafting Bronny James in hopes of appeasing one of LeBron's dreams before he retires. And if that were to happen, you'd have to imagine that it would put the Lakers in the driver's seat of re-signing LeBron this summer - even if he were to opt out to test free agency.
It was announced that Bronny was going to test the NBA Draft waters while also keeping his eligibility in college. The deadline for Bronny to make a decision one way or another is May 29. If he remains in the draft beyond that date, he loses his college eligibility.
But if the Lakers give LeBron and Bronny a promise before that, it would be extremely surprising if he didn't remain in the NBA Draft. And if the Lakers do end up drafting Bronny, it could be a strong indication of what LeBron will end up doing this summer.
The Los Angeles Lakers may not have first-round pick
In another layer to this whole story, drafting Bronny could be easier said than done. There's no guarantee that the Lakers will have a first-round pick this year and may have to hope they can draft him with their second-round pick. The New Orleans Pelicans have the option of taking the Lakers' 2024 or 2025 first-round pick as part of the Anthony Davis deal. If the Pelicans do take the 2024 pick, which many assume they will, it would leave the Lakers with only a second-round pick. New Orleans has to decide by June 1.
While it's not something to obsess over now, it's certainly something to keep an eye on as the NBA Draft quickly approaches.
The question is, is this something the Lakers would actually do or is this talk appeasing LeBron as he prepares to make a big free-agency decision?