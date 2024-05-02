NBA Rumors: LeBron James' surprising choice to be next Los Angeles Lakers head coach
LeBron James may have a surprising pick to be the next head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers.
After a relatively disappointing season, the Los Angeles Lakers will be heading into the offseason with the intention of significantly improving their chances of winning an NBA Championship. Running it back last summer (for the most part) wasn't a plan that ended up working. This summer, big changes are expected from the Lakers.
And according to recent reporting, there's a growing expectation that part of those supposed offseason changes could include a move at the top. It's increasingly looking like the Lakers are going to part ways with head coach Darvin Ham at some point in the next few days, leading the way toward a vast head-coaching search before the official start of the offseason.
Before a full-blown coaching search begins, there are already whispers about who LeBron could have his eye on in a perfect world. In an ideal scenario, LeBron would reportedly want current LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue to be the new Lakers head coach. As you would expect, that would be something nearly impossible for the Lakers to pull off.
Ty Lue is still locked in with the LA Clippers
According to reports, Lue still has one more year on his contract with the Clippers. However, as we've seen time and time again, that may not pose much of a problem if this is something Lue truly would like to explore. At the same time, we don't know what Lue wants. If I had to guess, I'd say there's a better chance Lue walks away from the game to take a couple of years off rather than leaving the Clippers to coach the Lakers.
But, who knows? It's certainly something to keep an eye on as the Lakers head into a new coaching search. And as I've maintained time and time again, I don't believe the Lakers head into this coaching search without a general idea of who their target can be. Los Angeles may already have their next target within their grasp. And if they do end up firing or parting ways with Ham, it's likely because they have a strong indication they're going to get their target.
This summer is going to prove to be an intriguing offseason for the Lakers either way. In an attempt to drastically shake things up, the Lakers aren't likely to be looking for just a new head coach, but they're also going to be looking to land another All-Star player via trade. Buckle up, this summer could end up being quite the journey for the Lakers.