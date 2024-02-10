NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers expected to sign big-name buyout candidate?
NBA Rumors: All signs seem to indicate that the Los Angeles Lakers are about to sign a big-name buyout candidate.
It was somewhat surprising when the Los Angeles Lakers elected to not make a move at the NBA Trade Deadline. Currently ranked outside the top 8 in the Western Conference standings, it was admittedly a bold move for the team. Nevertheless, perhaps the Lakers knew something that the general public didn't.
Or perhaps, there was simply not a needle-moving trade for the Lakers to make. Either way, heading into the final stretch of the regular season, the Lakers are certainly a team that has a significant amount of pressure hovering over their head.
But with the trade deadline in the books, the hope is that the Lakers will be able to add some help via the buyout market. According to a recent report, the stars seem to be aligning for that to happen for Los Angeles. At the moment, all signs seem to point to Spencer Dinwiddie, one of the biggest names in the buyout market, signing with the Lakers for the remainder of the season.
It's still far from a certainty, but with the way the narrative has evolved since the trade deadline, Dinwiddie seems to be headed to the Lakers. A lot can change between now and when Dinwiddie makes his official decision, but the Lakers have to, at the very least, be considered the favorites to ink.
Could Spencer Dinwiddie operate as a trade deadline acquisition for the Los Angeles Lakers?
Even though Dinwiddie was having a down season before he was moved by the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline, you'd have to imagine that he still has much left in the tank. Dinwiddie is still only 30 years old and was averaging 18 points and five assists per game on 41 percent shooting from 3-point range with the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of last season.
If Dinwiddie can get back to a point where he's motivated to play at a high level, and you'd have to imagine that could be the case if he does join the Lakers, there's a chance he could emerge as exactly what the Lakers need at the point guard position.
If Dinwiddie can have that level of impact for the Lakers heading down the stretch, he'd absolutely work as (essentially) a trade deadline acquisition that the team didn't make. The big question is whether this move would be enough to give the Lakers the boos that they need down the stretch.
At this point, that's difficult to answer. However, from all indications, it seems that there's a good chance we're all going to find out together.