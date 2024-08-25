NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers planning eye-opening move when LeBron James retires
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers could already be preparing for one bold move as soon as LeBron James retires.
The Los Angeles Lakers have been shockingly careful to not force their own hand to make a trade just for the sake of making a trade. While it has resulted in an underwhelming last two seasons for the team, there could be another reason why.
Even though the Lakers want to put LeBron James in the best position to win an NBA Championship over the last few years of his career, the Lakers don't also want to tank their future for the sake of making silly trades that won't result in the team genuinely competing for a title. Especially considering they could have some bold plans when the LeBron era is over in Los Angeles.
Part of that post-LeBron will be looking to make a big splash via trade for another star player to build around. With LeBron on the verge of retirement, as he prepares to enter his age-40 season, part of those plans could already be leaking.
According to a recent report, in an ideal world, the Lakers would be able to pull off a blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic to kick off the post-LeBron era. In theory, it doesn't make much sense but perhaps adding some context to the situation may not make it that outlandish of a move.
Could the Los Angeles Lakers swing a trade for Luka Doncic?
Luka would be a great player to target in a post-LeBron era for the Lakers. Whether they would have enough assets to get a deal done remains to be seen; whether Luka would even want out of Dallas is another important question that we don't have the answer to either.
But if Luka and the Mavericks do fall short in their attempt at a title in the next couple of seasons, perhaps that's what could push this possibility a tad more toward reality.
In three years, if Luka doesn't win a title in Dallas, he could grow weary. At that point, Kyrie will either be gone or well past his prime, and Klay Thompson is likely retired or preparing to leave in free agency. Would it be that shocking for the Luka trade whispers to develop by then?
It's probably not the primary reason why the Lakers have been patient despite their interest in making a trade, but I'm sure it's certainly given this front office something else to think about.