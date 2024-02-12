NBA Rumors: Marcus Morris is expected to sign with West powerhouse for stretch run
When he completes a buyout agreement, Marcus Morris is expected to sign with a Western Conference powerhouse.
Being traded twice on NBA Trade Deadline day, first to the Indiana Pacers and then to the San Antonio Spurs, the expectation is that Marcus Morris is going to negotiate a buyout agreement with the Spurs to make way for him to sign with a contender for the remainder of the season.
The 34-year-old forward averaged seven points and three rebounds on 44 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range. However, he never truly looked like an ideal fit for the Sixers, opening the door for the deadline trade. As he prepares to sign with a contender for the stretch run, finding the right fit will prove to be imperative.
According to Morris' former teammate Patrick Beverley, who has made headlines with his Pat Bev podcast, the early indications are that Morris is leaning toward signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves were relatively quiet at the NBA Trade Deadline, only making the move for a backup point guard in Monte Morris. However, the addition of Morris could prove to be vital as the team continues to add depth to its supporting cast.
Will the Minnesota Timberwolves hit a wall?
The Timberwolves have been one of the more consistent teams in the NBA this season, certainly in the Western Conference. And they currently sit as the No. 1 seed in the West standings. However, there's reason to believe that they could be on the verge of hitting somewhat of a wall.
Since the turn of the calendar, the Wolves are just 12-9. They've also just 4-3 in their last seven games. Minnesota is one team that could very much benefit from the NBA All-Star break as they look to regroup heading into the stretch run. Adding the likes of the Morris' (Monte and Marcus) could go a long way in giving this team the second wind that they need heading into the playoffs.
(Marcus) Morris still has to negotiate a buyout with the Spurs but if (or when) he does, it seems like he could be bound for the Timberwolves.
One of the biggest questions heading into the final stretch of the season revolves around how the upstart Timberwolves will perform heading into the postseason. While a lot of that will depend on the consistency of their top-tier stars, the mid-season additions (such as the one for Monte Morris and perhaps Marcus Morris) could certainly make a difference in the postseason.