NBA Rumors: Miami Heat floated as offseason landing spot for All-Star wing
Could the Miami Heat emerge as a possible landing spot for another All-Star wing?
NBA Rumors: The Miami Heat is once again being floated as a potential offseason landing spot for an All-Star wing.
After missing out on Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal last offseason, the Miami Heat entered this year with the tall task of having to compete with far more talented teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. Even though they've done fairly well in holding their own this season, it'd be a huge surprise if they made it beyond the second round of the playoffs this time around.
Assuming that ends up how this season plays out for Miami, the Heat will be heading into another offseason with the primary goal of trying to significantly upgrade the roster. However, that could prove to be difficult without the guarantee of a strong superstar trade market. Not to mention that even if there is a strong trade market, there are many other playoff teams that could easily outbid the Heat in any pursuit of a star.
As the offseason approaches, there's a strong option that the Heat may have to shift their expectations when it comes to star acquisitions. Perhaps they could target a second or third-tier star in an attempt to upgrade the roster; one name that would make some sense is DeMar DeRozan.
To add to that intrigue, in an appearance on the Club 520 Podcast, NBA insider Shams Charania floated the idea of the Heat being a potential landing spot for DeRozan this offseason.
If the Heat would emerge as a potential option for DeRozan, it would be far from surprising. The Heat has been linked to DeRozan before and if he intends on taking a bit of a pay cut to join a contender as he enters the twilight of his career, the Heat could emerge as a landing spot that makes a lot of sense.
DeMar DeRozan still have a lot left in the tank
At the age of 34, DeRozan is still playing at a high level for the Chicago Bulls. He's coming off a season in which he's averaging 23 points, five assists, and four rebounds on 47 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Even if DeRozan is 70-80 percent of that player next season, he could emerge as a valuable commodity for a playoff contender. For a team like the Heat, he could operate a second unit or play next to Jimmy Butler in the frontcourt.
Heading into the offseason, if DeRozan genuinely is willing to embrace a smaller role on a contender, he could emerge as one of the most valuable veteran free agent targets.