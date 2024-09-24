NBA Rumors: Miami Heat make intriguing gamble by signing former No. 2 HS prospect
The Miami Heat is preparing to embark on a season with plenty of uncertainty. The team's future is very much up in the air, especially when it comes to Jimmy Butler. But at least to start the season, the Heat is going to attempt to prove the naysayers wrong. And while they weren't able to pull off a major upgrade during the offseason, the Heat have made small additions to the roster in an attempt to bolster their depth.
After adding Kel'el Ware and Pelle Larsson in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Heat also added Alex Burks in free agency.
On the eve of the start of training camp, the Heat made one more addition to the roster in the way of Nassir Little, who was signed to a non-guaranteed one-year deal with the team for the veteran's minimum. As a former No. 2 overall high school basketball prospect in 2018, Little does carry plenty of raw potential as a player. While he's been unable to develop and reach his full potential through the first few years of his career, there may not be a better spot for him than the Heat.
Could Nassir Little be the Miami Heat's next developmental project?
Even as the Heat has experienced varying levels of success over the past few years, they've been better as a developmental franchise. If not the best, the Heat has been one of the better franchises at developing many different types of young players. Miami has excelled at developing its draft picks but is almost equally as successful in helping undrafted prospects or forgotten gems find their footing in the league.
You can't help but wonder if that's what the team is hoping happens with Little next. As a former highly-touted prospect, Little has not reach his potential at any level; even if college he left a bit to be desired. As a former late first-round pick, the Heat is taking a calculated risk by signing Little. If he is able to develop into something promising, the Heat could also re-sign him to a larger deal down the line. If he isn't, Miami could waive him at any point this season without much penalty.
For a player with as much untapped potential as Little may have, this seems like just the developmental project that could pay off for the Heat.