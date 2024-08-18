NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
NBA Rumors: Identifying who every NBA team's most underpaid and overpaid player will be during the 2024-25 season.
The bulk of the NBA offseason is officially in the books and we're approaching the countdown to the start of training camps across the league. Still a little more than a month of downtime left before the start of basketball, we'll begin to break down different variables for each team. In this article, we'll predict which players will emerge as the most overpaid and underpaid players for each team during the 2024-25 NBA season.
Atlanta Hawks
Overpaid: Larry Nance Jr., $11.2 million
Underpaid: Jalen Johnson, $4.5 million
As the Atlanta Hawks continue to retool their roster, it was a little difficult to find or identify the most overpaid candidate on their roster. I didn't want to go with Trae Young, who many would consider, because I do believe he's still one of the best and most dynamic offensive players in the league. With him crossed off the board, Larry Nance Jr. gets the nod for me. As a player who still has the potential to be a capable contributor for a team, I can't imagine he's going to play a big role for the Hawks this season.
With how Atlanta's rotation is built, there may not be much run available for Nance this season. Because of that, I can't help but think the $11 million he's going to be paid this year is a bit of an overpay.
As one of the most underpaid players in the league, Jalen Johnson gets the nod considering he's at the end of his rookie deal and the $4.5 million he's due for this season is going to be considered a huge bargain for how big of an impact he's going to make for Atlanta.