NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
Golden State Warriors
Overpaid: Andrew Wiggins, $26.2 million
Underpaid: Brandin Podziemski, $3.5 million
The Golden State Warriors, whether they're willing to admit it or not, are pivoting slightly. After moving on from Klay Thompson, there could be more franchise-changing moves in the team's future. For now, after the team missed out on Lauri Markkanen, that'll have to wait. Heading into this season, the team's most overpaid player on the roster is naturally going to be Andrew Wiggins.
Even though his name still carries plenty of weight, Wiggins is no longer the player he once was. The past two seasons have been evidence of that. He's struggled with consistency and injury and the $26.2 million that he's due this season will likely reflect the team's most overpaid player on the roster.
I'm not sure if I completely buy the idea that Brandin Podziemski is going to make the star jump this season, even if he does end up starting at the shooting guard position, there's a lot to like about his contract. He's only going to make $3.5 million this season and will be the team's most underpaid player on the roster.