Sir Charles in Charge
Fansided

NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25

Analyzing the best and worst bang for buck players in the NBA.

By Michael Saenz

Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns - Game Four
Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns - Game Four / Christian Petersen/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
10 of 30
Next

Golden State Warriors

Overpaid: Andrew Wiggins, $26.2 million

Underpaid: Brandin Podziemski, $3.5 million

The Golden State Warriors, whether they're willing to admit it or not, are pivoting slightly. After moving on from Klay Thompson, there could be more franchise-changing moves in the team's future. For now, after the team missed out on Lauri Markkanen, that'll have to wait. Heading into this season, the team's most overpaid player on the roster is naturally going to be Andrew Wiggins.

Even though his name still carries plenty of weight, Wiggins is no longer the player he once was. The past two seasons have been evidence of that. He's struggled with consistency and injury and the $26.2 million that he's due this season will likely reflect the team's most overpaid player on the roster.

I'm not sure if I completely buy the idea that Brandin Podziemski is going to make the star jump this season, even if he does end up starting at the shooting guard position, there's a lot to like about his contract. He's only going to make $3.5 million this season and will be the team's most underpaid player on the roster.

Home/NBA Rumors