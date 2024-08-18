NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
Houston Rockets
Overpaid: Fred VanVleet, $42.8 million
Underpaid: Jabari Smith Jr., $9.7 million
When it comes to the Houston Rockets, their roster construction over the last couple of seasons has been quite confusing and difficult to understand. Nevertheless, it's pretty safe to assume that Fred VanCleet has to be considered the most overpaid player on the roster. Making nearly $43 million this season, you would expect more from the player. But that may not be all VanVleet's fault.
In fact, looking back to last season, it's safe to say that the Rockets had to overpay to pry VanVleet away from the Toronto Raptors in for agency. Nevertheless, it doesn't change the fact that VanVleet left a bit to be desired this past season for the Rockets.
On the other end of the spectrum, you have a player like Jabari Smith Jr., who could be considered as a team's most underpaid player. Making less than $10 million this season, Smith could be considered one of the most underrated and forgotten young players in the league. Because he doesn't have a big name, it's easy to forget just how good he can be in the future.