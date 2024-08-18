NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
Indiana Pacers
Overpaid: Pascal Siakam, $42.1 million
Underpaid: Obi Toppin, $12.9 million
There could be some disagreement amongst fans when discussing the Indiana Pacers' most overpaid player. However, I'd have to lean Pascal Siakam. Making north of $40 million this season, the bar is going to be set high for Siakam. And for as talented of a player as Siakam is, he's not Indiana's most important star on the roster. That's Tyrese Haliburton. And we saw just that during the team's playoff run last season. When the Pacers were at their best, it was when Haliburton was hitting on all cylinders. He's the ultimate game-changer who still has some superstar potential he can reach.
I'm not saying Siakam is not an important player or that he isn't good; I'm just saying he's a bit of an overpay at more than $40 million per season. As the team's most underpaid player, I'd have to go with Obi Toppin. As one of the better energy-infusing big men in the league, Toppin for less than $15 million per season is a huge steal.
He may not be a complete player by any means, but the impact he's able to make on any given night is valuable.