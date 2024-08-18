NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
Memphis Grizzlies
Overpaid: Desmond Bane, $34 million
Underpaid: Ja Morant, $36.7 million
There may be some disagreement here but I'd argue that the one player on the Memphis Grizzlies who could be considered as the most overpaid player is Desmond Bane, who is on the books for $34 million this season. Considering how lost the Grizzlies looked without Morant last season, that's not exactly what you want to see when you're paying your second option that much money per season. Sure, Bane's numbers were up without Morant in the lineup, but he didn't have a huge positive impact on the team. And that's a tad bit concerning. At the very least, it had to be a bit eye-opening for the front office.
Bane is a good player but to say that he's a slight overpay at this stage of his career is not necessarily a ground-breaking revelation. With that said, it's pretty safe to say that Ja Morant is the most underpaid player on the roster.
With how much of a mess the Grizzlies were this past season with him out of the lineup due to injury, having him on the books for just a couple more million than Bane is quite unbalanced.