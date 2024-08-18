NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
Miami Heat
Overpaid: Tyler Herro, $29 million
Underpaid: Jamie Jaquez Jr., $3.6 million
Heading into what could end up being a transitional year, the Miami Heat has some big questions to answer in the not-so-distant future. One of them could revolve around one of the team's highest-paid players, Tyler Herro. To most, Herro is also the team's most overpaid player. Herro has left much to be desired during the past couple of seasons for the Heat. He's playing a role he shouldn't be playing as the starting shooting guard, mostly due to his contract. Herro is at his best when he's a microwave scorer off the bench. But both he and the team are trying to make him starting a thing.
It never will be and that's the biggest reason why he will be considered a failure during his time with the Heat. As the team's most underpaid player, it has to be Jamie Jaquez Jr. With how good he looked during his rookie season, Jaquez at less than $4 million this season is going to be viewed as a huge bargain.
Especially if Jaquez is able to take another step forward in his progression, the Heat could have another budding star on their hands.