NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
Milwaukee Bucks
Overpaid: Damian Lillard, $48.7 million
Underpaid: Bobby Portis, $12.5 million
This could be considered a hot take but I'm comfortable in saying that Damian Lillard is the most overpaid player on the Milwaukee Bucks' roster. Especially with how he looked this past season with the Bucks, it's clear that Lillard may not ever be the player he was at his peak again. At 34 years old, that's not exactly a surprising take. And if Lillard isn't able to bounce back this season, the near-$50 million that he's on the books for is going to be considered a huge overpay. And it's going to look even worse if the Bucks continue to struggle as a team.
Milwaukee has a lot on the line heading into this season and there's a ton of pressure on Lillard's shoulders. Bobby Portis, conversely, is a player who could be considered as the Bucks' most underpaid player.
This may not play well with the Bucks' fan base considering Portis has somewhat become a stale contributor, but there's no question he does provide value for how dangerous he can be as a player off the bench.