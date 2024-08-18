Sir Charles in Charge
NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25

Analyzing the best and worst bang for buck players in the NBA.

By Michael Saenz

Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns - Game Four
Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns - Game Four / Christian Petersen/GettyImages
18 of 30
Minnesota Timberwolves

Overpaid: Rudy Gobert, $43.8 million

Underpaid: Naz Reid, $13.9 million

Even though the Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a run to the Western Conference Finals, there is still some balancing that needs to play out with this roster. In fact, you can make the argument that the Wolves actually have two highly overpaid players on the roster. But for the sake of this article, I decided to lean toward Rudy Gober over Karl-Anthony Towns. Gobert making nearly $45 million a season is pretty outrageous. Sure, he's a good defender and has won numerous Defensive Player of the Year awards, but is often run off the court in key moments in playoff games. If you're paying a player $50 million per season, you want him on the floor in key moments.

I don't see how Gobert is worth that much money if he can't be a difference-maker for a team in crunch time.

Naz Reid has to be considered not only one of the most underpaid players on the Wolves but one of the most underrated players in the league as a whole. A player who has made great strides in his game over the last couple of seasons, he could still be getting better.

