NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25

New Orleans Pelicans

Overpaid: CJ McCollum, $33.3 million

Underpaid: Trey Murphy III, $5.1 million

Like a handful of other teams across the league, the New Orleans Pelicans have one of the more balanced cap sheets. It was difficult to find a most overpaid player but decided to go with CJ McCollum for this exercise. He's not necessarily "overpaid" in a vacuum, but when you consider that he's past his prime at this stage of his career, that $30-plus million has to be considered a bit overpriced. Don't get me wrong; he's still a good player for the Pelicans but that number is a bit costly.

The Pelicans also have a number of players who could be considered the most underpaid on the roster. Trey Murphy III gets the nod for the team considering he could be on the verge of another big jump in his development.

The Pelicans are in good hands heading forward considering how good of a cap sheet situation they have at the moment.

