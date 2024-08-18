NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
Boston Celtics
Overpaid: Jaylen Brown, $49.7 million
Underpaid: Jayson Tatum, $34.8 million
Breaking down the defending NBA Champion Boston Celtics, it was admittedly difficult to find a most overpaid and underpaid candidate. However, it had to be done for the sake of this exercise. Jaylen Brown, who is due nearly $50 million this season, gets the nod as the team's most overrated player. Even though he's a great player, to be one of the highest-paid players in the league is a bit much. And that's not Brown's fault; that's just the way the league has developed from a financial perspective in recent years. Simply put, Brown should not be the highest player on the Celtics. The fact that he's going to be again this season tells you all you need to know.
As far as the most underpaid player on the team, I have to consider Jayson Tatum. Making less than $35 million this year, as the team's best player, it's easy to see why Tatum is the team's best bargain on the roster.
Yes, he signed his huge extension but that doesn't kick in until next season. Even if it is just for one more season, Tatum is the Celtics' most underpaid player this year.