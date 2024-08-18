NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
New York Knicks
Overpaid: Julius Randle, 28.9 million
Underpaid: Jalen Brunson, $24.9 million
The New York Knicks are another team that has a good job of spreading out their cap all across the roster. It was difficult to find a most overpaid player on the roster but Julius Randle had to be the selection here. Randle is a good player but if the team's run in the playoffs was any indication, it's that he may not be as important of a player as perhaps some in New York may think. Considering he's the second-highest-paid player on the roster, there are some fair questions to ask about whether this is New York's best investment.
As the team's most underpaid player, that has to be Jalen Brunson. Making less than $25 million this year, Brunson has to be considered one of the biggest bargain players in the league. At this point, Brunson has to be considered a top-10 player in the league. If that's so, his contract is a huge gift for New York.
A pay rise is on the horizon for Brunson but for this season, he has to be considered the most underpaid player on the team.