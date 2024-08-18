NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
Orlando Magic
Overpaid: Jonathan Isaac, $25 million
Underpaid: Paolo Banchero, $12.1 million
One of the rising up-and-coming teams in the Eastern Conference, the Orlando Magic is a team that is considered to have a bright future. It was admittedly difficult to find a most overpaid player for the Magin and I don't feel strongly about this selection, but Jonathan Isaac had to be the candidate. As the highest-paid player on the roster, I find it hard to believe that Isaac is going to have the consistent impact that a palyer making $25 million should have. Because of that, Isaac is probably the player on the team who can most be considered overpaid.
For the foreseeable future, until he signs a contract extension with the team, Paolo Banchero is going to be considered the most underpaid player on the team. He's clearly the best player on the team and is the heart and soul of the Magic.
The Magic are in a great financial place and still have plenty of flexibility because of it.