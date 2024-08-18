NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
Philadelphia 76ers
Overpaid: Paul George, $49.2 million
Underpaid: Caleb Martin, $8.1 million
The Philadelphia 76ers have certainly put themselves in a position where they'll be able to compete in the Eastern Conference this season. Assuming health, the Sixers have arguably the best big 3 in the NBA. But even though that remains the case, it's also perfectly fine to suggest that Paul George is slightly overpaid, in line to make $49 million this season. PG will be 35 years old by the time the NBA Playoffs roll around and while he's still a star player, this is the type of salary that a No. 1 option should be making.
PG is not that at this point in his career. He's still good and has the capability to be great, but it's also fair to say that he's going to be considered one of the most overpaid players this year. On the other end of the spectrum, there's Caleb Martin who was signed at a discount this offseason.
Martin is scheduled to make $8 million this year and considering the figures that were thrown around before the start of the offseason and how good of a player he is when he's playing at the top of his game, that number seems like a discount.