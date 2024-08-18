NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
Phoenix Suns
Overpaid: Bradley Beal, $50.2 million
Underpaid: Tyus Jones, $3.3 million
When the Phoenix Suns originally traded for Bradley Beal last summer, it seemed like a move that could perhaps put them over the top in the Western Conference. However, things didn't seem to play out that way this past season. Instead of emerging as a championship contender in the West, the Suns were one of the bigger disappointments in the NBA Playoffs. After flaming out, the hope is the team will be able to get back on track this season. If they are, they're going to need a better - and healthier - version of Beal.
With the way he played last season, it's easy to consider him the most overpaid player on the team. Getting $50 million this year, it's unlikely he'll be able to live up to that level of expectation. To put that number in perspective, there are only four other players in the league on the books for a higher number this season.
One of the bigger steals of the offseason was the Suns signing Tyus Jones to a minimum contract. For what he could provide the team, he certainly qualifies as the team's most underpaid player heading into the start of the season.