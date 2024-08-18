NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
Portland Trail Blazers
Overpaid: Deandre Ayton, $34 million
Underpaid: Shaedon Sharpe, $6.6 million
One of the youngest teams in the league, it was a bit difficult to find two players that fit the billing for the Portland Trail Blazers. The most overpaid player was easy to identify for the Blazers; that has to be Deandre Ayton. On the books for $34 million this season, Ayton leaves a bit to be desired as the team's highest-paid player. There are times when he looks the part but too often than not, he is far too inconsistent to be considered the best player on the Blazers. In fact, at this point, there's probably a good chance he will end up on another team sooner rather than later. That's a talking point for another day.
As the team's most underpaid player, Shaedon Sharpe jumps off the cap sheet. If he continues to take the strides in his development that most believe he will make, the $6.6 million he's going to make this season is going to be considered a huge bargain for the Blazers.
Sharpe projects to be one of the best players on the team this season and his contract is an asset for the team.