NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
Sacramento Kings
Overpaid: Domantas Sabonis, $40.5 million
Underpaid: Malik Monk, $17.4 million
The Sacramento Kings have a ton of talent but haven't had the team success that perhaps they wished they'd have over the past couple of seasons. The hope is that it begins to change for good this season; the acquisition of DeMar DeRozan should help with that. Having to choose an overpaid player on the team was difficult. I don't even think Domantas Sabonis is considered overpaid per se, but having to make a selection, he's probably the one player who works best for this exercise.
Sabonis is a good player but I'm not sure if he should have the label of the highest-paid player on any team. On the flipside, Malik Monk could be considered as the team's most underpaid player heading into this season.
At his peak, if Monk can be one of the best sixth men in the league, that would make his contract a huge bargain for the Kings. That may be considered a big "if" for the Kings but with the way he's played the past two seasons in Sacramento, that's not that outlandish of a statement.