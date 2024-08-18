NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
San Antonio Spurs
Overpaid: Devin Vassell, $29.3 million
Underpaid: Victor Wembanyama, $12.7 million
There may not be a team with a higher upside than the San Antonio Spurs, most of that is due to Victor Wembanyama, but this front office has certainly put this organization in a great spot heading into the future. When it comes to the team's overpaid player, the Spurs are one of those teams where you can't truly identify one. For the sake of this exercise, however, I suppose Devin Vassell would meet the requirements. He's getting roughly $30 million this season but isn't exactly considered to be a budding star in the league.
Even though Vassell could be considered a difference-making contributor for the team, he may not have a star ceiling. And for a player being paid as much as he is, this could be an issue in the future as the team continues to build out the roster around Victor Wembanyama.
Speaking of Wemby, he's certainly the team's most underpaid player. By the end of this season, Wemby could be considered a top 5 player in the NBA. As a top 5 player, making just $12.7 million, he would be viewed as having the most team-friendly contract in the league.